SDTC Contributes to Development of Enedym Wind Pitch Motor Technology

Enedym Inc., a technology company that develops next-generation switched reluctance motors (SRM), electric propulsion and electrified powertrains, is receiving a $2.4 million contribution from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to commercialize and advance its Ventium wind pitch motor technology.

Utilizing its unique wind pitch motor technology, Ventium increases the reliability and efficiency of wind turbines, which means an increase in energy production. Over time, increased wind energy production will displace fossil fuel electricity generation resulting in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, increased efficiency of wind turbines reduces the cost of wind energy, making investments in clean wind energy more attractive.

“Canadian entrepreneurs are leading the global shift to a stronger, greener and more resilient economy,” comments The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “These investments will enable cleantech innovators across multiple sectors to commercialize their ideas, helping Canada meet its 2030 climate commitments and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, providing a more sustainable future for all Canadians.”

“Enedym’s technology has the potential to make wind turbines an even more effective source of sustainable electricity,” says Leah Lawrence, president and CEO of SDTC. “SDTC is proud to support Canadian entrepreneurs, like Enedym, who are leading the global effort in developing solutions and driving the innovation that will move us towards a greener and prosperous future.”

“We wish to thank SDTC for their continued support toward the advancement and commercialization of our next-generation wind pitch motor system for wind turbines, Ventium,” comments Dr. Ali Emadi, founder, president and CEO of Enedym. “Wind power is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy technologies today, and Enedym believes it is a critical tool in creating a sustainable future for all. Enedym’s Ventium system makes wind turbines more efficient, more affordable, and can make a significant contribution to solving climate change challenges.”

Enedym’s consortium partners for the development of the Ventium system, in addition to collaborations with several of the largest wind owners and operators globally, including Smartricity Inc., JFE Shoji Power Canada Inc., IEC Holden, WECS Renewables, Innovative Thermal Solutions Inc. and EECOMobility.

“Wind pitch systems are one of the largest reliability concerns in a wind turbine, with regular failures occurring on both the motor and traditional DC converter,” comments Michael Sonsogno, CEO of Smartricity. “Smartricity is very excited to join forces with Enedym to bring Ventium to the market as it directly addresses all of the pain points in the existing pitch systems and solves them using state-of-the-art SRM technology from Enedym.”