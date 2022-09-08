Scout Buys 71 GE Onshore Wind Turbines for Sweetland Wind Farm

Scout Clean Energy, a Colorado-based renewable energy developer-owner-operator, has selected GE Renewable Energy (GE) to provide 71 of GE’s latest-generation 2.8-127 onshore wind turbines for the 200 MW Sweetland Wind Project in Hand County, S.D.

Sweetland is owned and will be operated by Scout Clean Energy. Sweetland is expected to produce over 878,000 MWh of power each year.

“We are excited to enter into yet another major turbine purchase agreement with GE Renewable Energy for Sweetland Wind Farm,” says Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy. “This order paves the way for our Sweetland project to begin construction shortly, and when commissioned next year will add to Scout’s growing contribution of carbon free, renewable energy to South Dakota. Scout has now successfully purchased, installed and managed over 1,070 MW of wind power capacity produced by GE wind turbines.”

“GE is delighted to continue our partnership with Scout Clean Energy, working on Sweetland Wind Farm,” states Steve Swift, chief commercial officer for GE’s Onshore Wind business. “Our best-selling 2.8 MW wind turbines are an ideal fit for South Dakota’s wind conditions, and this project is a critical component to help bring affordable, sustainable, renewable energy to the region.

Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a global investment manager specializing in lower carbon and renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure.

“We are delighted that GE will once again provide the key equipment solution for Scout’s next wind project. Sweetland is being designed and constructed to a very high standard by the Scout team and this is reflected in the quality of turbine selected for this project,” comments David Scaysbrook of Quinbrook and chairman of Scout’s Board of Directors. “Quinbrook continues to support Scout’s efforts as a leading renewables IPP in the US market as the company builds a diverse and growing wind, solar, and storage portfolio that has rapidly expanded to over 15 GW in 24 states.”