Private Equity Firm Acquires Wind Blade O&M Specialist Rope Partner

Rope Partner Inc., an international company specializing in wind turbine blade repair, maintenance and performance-enhancing services, has been acquired by Magnesium Capital LLP.

This investment will support Rope Partner’s continued work to provide the expanding market with high-quality services critical to supporting and accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy. This includes strategic growth plans in North America and abroad, with Europe and Latin America already identified as key growth markets.

In the last decade, the global wind market has rapidly expanded, with the majority of operating capacity installed since 2009. Providing the required operations and maintenance (O&M) services for these existing turbines as they enter the second half of their design life creates an evolving need for high-quality wind technicians to efficiently and safely service this sector.

“Since our beginnings in 2001, we have become the leader in the space and have a global reputation, with our services relied on by many of the world’s largest wind energy owners and manufacturers. This next phase of growth is a very exciting time for us,” says Eric Stanfield, CEO of Rope Partner. “We see many opportunities in the North American market, both onshore and offshore, and also in Europe and Latin America, where our customers already have wind turbines operating.”

Rope Partner, headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., is recognized internationally as an at-height service provider of repair, maintenance and performance-enhancing services for wind turbine blades. With over 100 highly qualified technicians, the company counts among its clients over 40 blue-chip wind energy asset owners and OEMs in North America and abroad.

In the last 18 years, the company’s technicians have completed several thousand projects for every major manufacturer and a majority of the wind farm owners in North America.

Photo: A Rope Partner technician servicing a wind turbine