Richardson Electronics Obtains Patent for Wind Turbine Battery Solution

Richardson Electronics Ltd. has gained approval for its U.S. Patent No. 11,073,130, a solution to replace lead-acid batteries in wind turbine pitch systems as part of its ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Module (PEM).

The ULTRA3000 is an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries, including General Electric’s (GE) wind turbine pitch systems. The ULTRA3000 PEM is a direct one-for-one replacement for the GE batteries and chargers. It can be installed with no modifications to the battery box.

“We are very pleased the U.S. Patent Office recognized the innovation of our ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Module,” says Richardson’s Greg Peloquin, executive vice president of the company’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group. “The Richardson engineering and manufacturing team worked hard on this product to make it a truly plug-and-play product, allowing for easy and efficient installation. We are excited to bring the ULTRA3000 to market and provide a cost-effective, improved solution for replacing lead-acid batteries in wind turbine pitch systems.”