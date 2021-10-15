Richardson Electronics Expands in Europe with Energy Storage and Power Delivery Modules

Richardson Electronics Ltd. is expanding into the European market with the patented ULTRA3000 Series of ultracapacitor modules that are custom designed for energy storage and power delivery for wind turbine generators.

This technology has been successful in the North American market with over 2 million accumulated hours of operation in wind turbine pitch systems. Its patented plug-and-play design allows users to reduce installation time and labor cost and decrease downtime.

“The ULTRA3000 is extremely well received by key wind farm owners/operators in North America,” mentions Greg Peloquin, executive vice president of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “We are excited about the launch of this product into the European market, where green initiatives are rapidly increasing. With our strong resources and infrastructure in Europe, we are able to immediately serve new and existing customers throughout Europe with this groundbreaking technology.”