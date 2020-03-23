Pure Safety Group Introduces Checkmate Xplorer Harness

Pure Safety Group (PSG), manufacturer of fall protection equipment used by workers at height, has introduced the new Checkmate Xplorer industrial full-body harness for fall protection to the U.S. market.

The harness, designed to be more comfortable than conventional harnesses during periods of suspension and frequent loading, features visual alert stitching, an intuitive way for the user to understand the correct way to wear the harness.

Its limited slip dorsal D-ring has a precise amount of vertical adjustment and is designed to keep the D-ring in place after multiple loadings. Its large front ring allows for multiple attachments and uses a lightweight aluminum quick-connect buckle to ensure a safe final connection.

Hardware on the Xplorer is specifically designed to be ergonomically suited to the product’s functions, reducing wear on the webbing, allowing easy connections and providing critical pivot points for a greater range of motion. For maximum comfort, the harness features unique curved webbing that follows the contours of the body for a closer fit and an innovative sub-pelvic assembly for greater support and increased comfort during suspension.

The Xplorer meets or exceeds the requirements of OSHA 1910.140, OSHA 1926.502, ANSI Z359.11-2014, EN 361:2002, EN12277:2007 Type A and EN358:2000.

To purchase the Checkmate Xplorer, safety managers and workers at height can visit the Checkmate website to find the nearest distributor.

Photo: Xplorer industrial harness (front)