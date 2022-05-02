PEAK Wind Takes Over O&M Services for Blue Cloud Wind Farm in Texas

PEAK Wind now exceeds +1,500 MW of wind farms under management, having secured a 5-year asset management agreement, with extension options, providing operations and asset management (O&M) services for the onshore wind farm Blue Cloud, located in North-West Texas. PEAK Wind has replaced the former service provider as the operations and asset manager of the Blue Cloud wind farm. In addition to O&M, PEAK Wind delivers balance of plant services.

“This agreement reflects PEAK Wind as a trusted and reliable operator and asset manager, further demonstrated by the numerous renewable projects they are engaged in with us,” says Mads Skovgaard-Andersen, partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). “We are confident that, under their management, Blue Cloud will continue to deliver reliable and clean wind energy to the US consumers into the future.”

The scope of the agreements provides CIP with a one-stop-shop service, including the management of HSE, compliance, service providers, financial services, asset integrity, energy management, environmental and waste management, and performance reporting, among others.

“This agreement presents a steppingstone for further expanding PEAK Wind’s Renewable Asset Management activities in Texas and the U.S. as a whole,” says Denis Nørnberg Andersen, co-founder and head of asset management at PEAK Wind. “We greatly appreciate the trust that the owners and tax equity investors are placing in PEAK Wind. We see it as a confirmation of our strong position as a reliable market-leading Operator and Asset Management service provider.”

Blue Cloud wind farm, located in the Bailey and Lamb Counties of Texas, has a total installed capacity of 148.4 MW and has been in operation since late 2018. This project is part of Copenhagen Infrastructure II K/S (CI-II), a EUR 2 billion energy infrastructure fund managed by CIP.