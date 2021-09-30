Pattern Energy Places 151 MW Turbine Order with Vestas

Vestas has received a 151 MW order from Pattern Energy Group LP to power the Lanfine Wind farm in Alberta, Canada. This order consists of 35 V150-4.2 MW turbines, delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode.

“Vestas is pleased to grow our partnership with Pattern Energy, one of Canada’s largest wind power operators, as it expands its portfolio with this new project in Alberta,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America. “By utilizing the proven V150 technology, this project will help contribute to Canada’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 percent by 2030.”

“By utilizing the Vestas V150, a quiet and powerful turbine, we are able to reduce the footprint of the Lanfine Wind project while maintaining its output,” explains Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “The addition of Lanfine Wind will further expand our Canadian presence, which is growing to a total of 10 wind power facilities across five provinces.”

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset. Turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.