ONYX, Nearthlab Working on Wind Turbine Predictive Maintenance Platform

ONYX Insight, a global provider of predictive maintenance solutions, and Nearthlab, a drone technology company, have formed a partnership to deliver wind turbine predictive maintenance in one solution.

The industry is currently seeking to make operations more efficient amidst the backdrop of a labor-, resource- and inflation-challenged environment. Together, ONYX and Nearthlab will bring capabilities for large operators that address these challenges, the companies say.

ONYX will utilize Nearthlab’s experience with mobile drone technology, reducing reliance on the availability of trained drone pilots and enabling self-performing operators to perform visual inspections of their turbines’ blades for substantially lower costs.

“After two years of collaboration with Nearthlab across a large fleet of assets, we’ve identified strong benefits to turbine health management by combining our technologies into one unified offer,” says Ashley Crowther, chief commercial officer at ONYX Insight. “For major components in a fleet, the damage cases can be managed efficiently, end-to-end, from detection through to repair and QAQC.”

With ONYX now able to monitor 85% of major component failures, an all-in-one turbine health management provider delivers the confidence to self-perform sooner, enabling owners and operators to identify problems earlier, manage them with fewer resources, and ultimately bring down the overall cost of wind farm operations.