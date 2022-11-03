Northleaf Implements Clir Market Intelligence Tech for Cotton Plains Wind Farm

Global private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners has selected Clir Renewables, a market intelligence platform for wind and solar, to help optimize production at Cotton Plains, which is comprised of two wind farms in Texas with a combined capacity of 200 MW.

This follows the successful use of the Clir platform in optimizing production at Northleaf’s Canadian Breaks wind farm in Texas. The new mandate brings the scope of work in the state with Clir to 410 MW.

Clir will use its dataset – drawn from over 200 GW of assets across different OEMs, technologies, regions and ages – to prepare and perform analytics on Northleaf’s Cotton Plains wind farms in conjunction with the operations and maintenance teams, to ensure energy output is optimized while maximizing financial returns.

“We are delighted to continue working with Northleaf following our successful collaboration on the Canadian Breaks project and look forward to expanding our services to optimize a further 200 MW across their Cotton Plains wind farms,” says Craig McCall, CRO at Clir Renewables. “With our available benchmarking data, we can continue to provide Northleaf with comprehensive insight into the output of its investments, giving them the power to make informed decisions in the rapidly growing U.S. wind sector.”

“At a time of increased volatility in the energy market, we are seeing a continued push for expanded renewable energy generation across the United States,” states Kaushik Ramki, director at Northleaf. “Optimizing our assets through the Clir platform is important from an asset management perspective to help maximize the value of our investment and deliver enhanced returns for our investors.”

“It is critical that we use high quality data to optimize our wind farms’ output and analyze technical and financial opportunities to increase projects’ value,” adds Ramki. “Building on our previous successes, we look forward to working with Clir’s market intelligence technology at our Cotton Plains wind farms to generate insight on how best to maximize their performance.”