Nordex Group’s 5.X Turbine Receives IEC Type Certification from TUV SUD

The Nordex Group has received the IEC Type Certificate, which is valid worldwide, in accordance with the standard IEC 61400-22 for the N149/5.X turbine from TÜV SÜD, an international testing and certification company for onshore and offshore wind turbine generators.

In September the Nordex Group installed the first N149/5.X turbine at the Genshagener Heide wind farm near Potsdam, Germany. Nordex recently installed the second 5.X turbine at Santow, Germany, with its anti-icing system.

As part of the type certification process based on international IEC standards, over the past few months TÜV SÜD has been assessing and evaluating the overall concept as well as all the principal components of the N149/5.X turbine. With the type certificate, TÜV SÜD has now confirmed the evaluation of the N149/5.X design quality with the relevant standard as well as the behavior of the turbine in the field on the basis of type testing. The turbine can be operated both with standard rotor blades and with anti-icing rotor blades for cold regions.

Another part of the type certification evaluates the manufacture and production of the wind turbine generators. The Nordex Group and its global component suppliers for the N149/5.X have set up a certified quality management system in accordance with ISO 9001:2015. Inspections of manufacture by the certifying agent served to confirm the quality-compliant production of the components and the WTG in line with the certified construction documents.

The IEC 61400-22 type certification is of particular importance for international marketing of the N149/5.X. Investors, project planners and wind farm operators expect their wind turbine generators to be certified in accordance with international standards. IEC certification is considered a prerequisite for tenders for international wind power projects – this is a recognized procedure and an important step in the project certification process.