Nordex Group Receives U.S. Turbine Order

The Nordex Group has received an order for N149/5.X turbines from the United States.

The company will be supplying 25 of its Delta 4000 series models, with the turbines set to be installed with an 89 m seismic tower at an undisclosed California wind farm.

Deliveries are scheduled for next summer, with commissioning expected by the year’s end. The contract also covers 10 years of turbine servicing.





To date, the company says it has sold 738 Delta4000 series turbines, with a capacity of 3.6 GW, in Canada and the U.S.