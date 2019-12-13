Nordex Group Manufacturing Delta4000 Wind Turbines in Spain

The Nordex Group says it has begun producing its Delta4000 series wind turbines at its factory in La Vall d’Uixó, Spain.

The first nacelle for an N149/4.0-4.5 turbine left that production facility for the Celada III wind farm in Spain earlier this month.

The platform is also being produced at Nordex’ German production facility in Rostock.

“Series production for the Delta4000 started in Rostock in March 2019, and less than nine months later, turbines from this generation are now coming off the production line in La Vall d’Uixó,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. “This will enable us to meet the increased global demand for turbines of this generation in a targeted manner. Today, almost every second turbine sold comes from the Delta4000 series.”

As soon as next year, almost 250 nacelles from the Delta4000 series with an annual capacity of more than 1 GW are to be produced in the La Vall d’Uixó factory, both for the European and the global market. In Rostock, 420 turbines in the Delta4000 series alone will be produced in 2020, in addition to other Nordex turbines.

The La Vall d’Uixó plant started production in 2005.