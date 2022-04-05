New Vestas Wind Turbine Advances Performance in Medium Wind Conditions

Vestas has introduced the V172-7.2 MW, expanding the advanced EnVentus platform and offering enhanced performance in low to medium wind conditions.

In alignment, the company is changing the existing medium- to high-wind EnVentus variant V162-6.8 MW to a 7.2 MW name plate.

The V172-7.2 MW delivers a 12% increase in annual energy production (AEP) compared to the V162-6.2 MW variant in low wind conditions. The new variant delivers flexible power ratings of 7.2 MW, 6.8 MW and 6.5 MW, in addition to offering expanded site applicability for all conditions, with solutions for cold climates and an optional larger CoolerTop for hot climates.

“Enabling maturity and scalable growth are central to our technological ambitions at Vestase,” says Anders Nielsen, Vestas’ chief technology officer. “The introduction of the V172-7.2 MW will pave the way for wind energy to build scale by introducing more ease and efficiency into how we design and produce high-quality sustainable energy solutions. The V172-7.2 MW demonstrates how our modular product development can enable customizable solutions, suited to any environment. It’s also a signal for how we can support our customers as a long-term partner through the imminent energy transformation, able to meet their needs today, as well as in the future.”

The V172-7.2 MW will be based on Vestas’ new modularized nacelle architecture, where the nacelle structure is divided into compartments that are dimensionally designed to correspond to general industry standards for road, rail and ocean transport. This improves logistics and provides flexibility over the turbine’s operational lifetime. The variant will also build closer alignment between Vestas’ onshore and offshore platforms, as both the V172-7.2 MW and the V162-7.2 MW share the modularized nacelle architecture with the Vestas offshore V236-15.0 MW.

The EnVentus platform is the next generation of Vestas technology, building on and leveraging proven technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to meet customization needs more efficiently through advanced modularity. The EnVentus platform now includes four different wind turbine variants.