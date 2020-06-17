Nabrawind Agrees to Develop Modular Blade for OEM

Nabrawind has reached an agreement to develop the first commercial Nabrajoint modular blade for one of the top 5 OEMs. The agreement between both companies provides for the development, manufacture and test of the Nabrajoint solution.

Commercial manufacturing is expected to start by 2021.

Nabrajoint is a joint for modular blades developed by Nabrawind which, thanks to its robust bolted connection, requires a minimum number of inserts in the blade. One of the keys to this technology is the XPACER, a device that preloads the bolts in an innovative and more efficient way than conventional methods.

“We are proud of reaching this agreement with one of the main leaders in the market and convinced that it will also help to accelerate customer demand and the viability of wind farms installing blades over 80 meters,” says Eneko Sanz, founder and CEO of Nabrawind.

“Nabrawind has a great deal of experience in the design and manufacturing of solutions for blades and mechanical components of wind turbines. We are looking forward to successfully execute the agreement and further strengthen the collaboration in the future,” Sanz adds.

According to current wind market trends, by 2022 half of the wind turbines installed will use a rotor over 150 meters. By the end of the decade, rotors up to 190-200 meters are expected. This trend makes it imperative that the development of solutions simplifies logistics while remaining cost-competitive.

Nabrawind has developed several solutions to improve the LCOE of wind turbines. In this specific case, Nabrajoint, the modular blade, contributes to reduce the logistical costs of transporting blades that exceed 80 meters in length and which.

Photo: Nabrawind’s Nabrajoint for modular blades