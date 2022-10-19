Morten Pilgaard Rasmussen Rises to Chief Technology Officer for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa has appointed Morten Pilgaard Rasmussen to the newly created position of global chief technology officer (CTO), tasked with accelerating harmonization and standardization of technologies across the company under the Mistral strategy program.

Since March 2017, Pilgaard Rasmussen has been the head of offshore technology, in charge of developing new products and technologies for the offshore business. In this position, he worked very closely with the onshore business to find synergies and joint solutions.

In the new role, Pilgaard Rasmussen will be responsible for bringing together the onshore and offshore technology teams to develop a common way of working and joint technology solutions for both types of wind turbines. The appointment will be effective on January 1, 2023.

Pilgaard Rasmussen will be a member of the executive committee, reporting directly to Siemens Gamesa CEO, Jochen Eickholt. He will be based in Pamplona, Spain.

“Morten brings a comprehensive overview of both sides of our business: offshore and onshore,” says Eickholt. “Combined with extensive experience in R&D and in leading teams in complex, international environments, that makes him the best candidate to successfully harmonize and standardize our technologies, providing stability to the development process and product quality.”