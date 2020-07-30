Micro-Measurements Expands C4A Series of Strain Gages

Micro-Measurements, a Vishay Precision Group Inc. brand, has expanded its line of C4A Series stress analysis strain gage sensors in Advanced Sensors Technology.

The C4A series enables for improved simulation and analysis for structure design verification, real-time condition monitoring of critical structures, such as bridges, dams, ships and wind turbines, as well as medical applications for patient outcome and safety.

Saving time and installation costs, the C4A Series features pre-attached leadwires to eliminate soldering and ensures dependable installations particularly in harsh field conditions. Other features and benefits of the C4A Series strain gages include: RoHS compliance, lead-free solder, strain gage grid protection with polyimide encapsulation and direct connection to test instrumentation for faster gage installation.

“The C4A series represents an enhancement to our family of strain gages that are already proven as best-in-class in terms of reliability, robustness and repeatability,” says Ron Zukerman, senior manager of sales and marketing at Micro-Measurements.

Built with Advanced Sensors Technology, the C4A Series is manufactured with tighter tolerances and improved gage-to-gage consistency. Advanced Sensors Technology applies tangible specification and manufacturing process improvements, along with industry-exclusive strain gage sensor design techniques, for direct customer benefit.

Visually identical to conventional strain gages, many patterns of the C4A Series can be used as a 1:1 replacement for familiar and commonly-used gages.

For more information about the C4A Series and other Micro-Measurements strain gages, click here.