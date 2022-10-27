mCloud, Google Cloud Launch Wind Energy Sustainability App

mCloud Technologies Corp., a provider of AI-powered asset management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to launch three AI-powered sustainability applications combining the company’s AssetCare platform with the power and reach of Google Cloud and additional services such as Google Earth Engine.

mCloud’s applications deliver “Results-as-a-Service,” targeting oil and gas facilities, commercial buildings, and wind farms applying mCloud’s industrial AI, visual analytics and 3D digital twin capabilities to measure, locate and correct harmful emissions; eliminate energy waste; minimize carbon and methane footprints; and maximize the contributions of renewable wind energy around the world.

As part of this partnership, mCloud joins the Google Partner Advantage program and mCloud and Google Cloud plan to jointly co-market and deliver these applications to customers worldwide, offering services to specific customers in the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Europe, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Japan alongside major global customers already working with both companies.

In partnership with Google Cloud, mCloud will directly integrate and leverage core Google Cloud services such as Google Earth Engine, Vision AI, Natural Language AI, Translation AI, TensorFlow and more to enable powerful capabilities driving the sustainability of asset- and energy-intensive operations.

At wind farms, real-time wind data from Google Earth Engine and other data partners, tightly integrated with mCloud’s AI-driven image processing capabilities, will help optimize wind energy production, minimize maintenance overhead from manual work, and automate the inspection of wind turbine blades.

Go-to-market activities between mCloud and Google Cloud are already underway, with plans to have AssetCare available on the Google Cloud Marketplace later in 2022.