Leosphere launches Windcube Insights Analytical Software

Leosphere, a Vaisala company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, and servicing turnkey wind lidar (light detection and ranging) instruments for wind energy, aviation, meteorology and air quality, has launched Windcube Insights.

Windcube Insights is a proprietary data analytics software designed specifically for the Windcube Nacelle – nacelle-mounted lidar that simplifies the wind turbine power performance testing process.

“This new tool empowers operators with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)-compliant data to verify that turbines are performing as promised so they can maximize the energy output of their wind farm,” says Alexandre Sauvage, CEO of Leosphere.

“The easy-to-use software allows operators to perform power performance testing and suggest operational optimization – quickly, accurately and efficiently,” he adds.

Windcube Insights enables true and transparent data analysis and reporting for Windcube Nacelle customers – all within a web-based user interface. The software is the first in the industry to enable the upload of both Windcube Nacelle lidar and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) turbine performance data with a simplified data synchronization process.

The Windcube Nacelle lidar measures the wind conditions at hub height ahead of the turbine, enabling operators and wind turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to efficiently and accurately assess performance and optimize design and production efficiency. When fully integrated within the wind turbine, Windcube Nacelle enables load reduction, design costs reduction and continuous production gains.

Seeing the global energy demand accelerate at its fastest pace in more than a decade, wind energy and other clean energies are increasingly becoming further engrained into the world’s equation for energy demand. Since 2010, the size of the global wind power market has increased by 35%, and the global market is expected to approach $125 billion by 2030.

Photo: Image from Vaisala’s official press release