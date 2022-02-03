Jochen Eickholt Named as New CEO of Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has appointed Jochen Eickholt, a member of the executive board at Siemens Energy, as its CEO. Eickholt will take the reins at Siemens Gamesa on March 1, replacing Andreas Nauen.

“Siemens Gamesa is experiencing significant challenges in its onshore business in a very difficult market, and we have appointed an executive with a strong track record in managing complex operational situations and in successfully turning around underperforming businesses,” says Miguel Angel López, chairman of the board of directors of Siemens Gamesa. “The board would like to thank Andreas for his considerable efforts as CEO as well as for his previous leadership of the offshore business, which continues to lead the global market.”

Eickholt joined the Siemens Energy executive board in January 2020 where he is responsible for the Power Generation and Industrial Applications businesses as well Asia-Pacific and China. During a career with Siemens spanning more than 20 years, Eickholt has held a number of senior management positions including CEO of Siemens Mobility and chairman and managing partner of the Siemens Portfolio Companies.