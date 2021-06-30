IRISNDT Acquires Inspection, Maintenance Specialist Altura Wind Services

IRISNDT has acquired Altura Wind Services LLC, a provider of inspection, cleaning and maintenance services to a diverse base of renewable and energy customers.

IRISNDT serves customers in the refinery, petrochemical, chemical, agriculture and power/renewables sectors, focusing on operational activities and maintenance turnaround projects, as well as initial construction and expansion projects. The company has 22 branch locations in the U.S, nine in Canada, seven in the U.K., and five in Australia.

In conjunction with this announcement, Altura will become a division of IRISNDT, and Joshua and Samuel Hallam will each assume the role of operations manager for the business. Additionally, Altura Wind Services’ existing operations will be relocated to IRISNDT’s U.S. corporate offices in Houston.

“We believe the Altura team, which shares our culture and commitment to safety, quality and excellent customer service, will find a good home within IRISNDT,” says Marcel Blinde, CEO of IRISNDT. “As we move forward in growth mode and continue to enhance our services portfolio in the renewable markets, we will continue to evaluate attractive add-on acquisition opportunities.”

Photo – From l to r: Joshua Hallam, Operations Manager, Altura Wind Services; Mike Bazzi, President, IRISNDT U.S.A.; Samuel Hallam, Operations Manager, Altura Wind Services; Chris Weyers, Director, Corporate Development, IRISNDT.