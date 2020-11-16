IEA Expands Service Offering to Wind Customers

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), an infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, has formed a new Renewable Energy Services Group to expand on its portfolio of renewable construction services by offering technical maintenance and repair after construction.

IEA’s newly formed group will serve as the next phase in the company’s relationship with wind project owners, developers and OEMs.

IEA’s new Renewable Energy Services Group expands upon the company’s technical capabilities, field expertise, processes and tooling. Through these expanded service offerings, IEA will help its customers lower their operational costs, while still ensuring that they receive the highest quality of service and safety standards. As part of this new offering, IEA will provide extended services to wind customers, which include blade repairs, major component change-outs, repowering, life extension projects and other value-added specialized services.

“Currently when a wind project is complete, infrastructure maintenance is often left to project developers and owners,” says Chris Hanson, executive vice president of IEA. “With the creation of our Renewable Energy Services Group, we will now have the opportunity to extend the relationship with our customers and provide comprehensive services throughout the lifespan of the project.”

To date, IEA has constructed more than 2 GW of wind energy across North America.