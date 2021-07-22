Idziak Named CEO of Blade Specialist GEV Wind Power US

GEV Wind Power has appointed Paul Idziak CEO of GEV Wind Power US LLC, as well as named him to the board of GEV Wind Power Lab Group.

Idziak is a seasoned wind energy executive with leadership experience across various disciplines, having built profitable business divisions for Shermco Industries and Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Services Group (IEA), a wind farm installation and services contractor, where he recently served as vice president of business development.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the business and board of GEV, bringing his many years of experience leading renewable divisions in the United States,” says David Fletcher, CEO of GEV Wind Power Lab Group. “We look forward to Paul helping us to drive our U.S. growth strategy going forward, with the aim of achieving our goal of being the partner of choice to our North America-based clients for all their blade maintenance requirements.”

“I am thrilled to be joining GEV to continue my career focusing on the wind energy sector and be part of the transformation of the industry over the coming years, as the maintenance market continues to mature and consolidate,” Idziak adds. “GEV is well-supported and has an excellent platform to lead this process, and I am looking forward to working with David and my U.S.-based team to support our current and future clients.”

GEV provides blade repair and maintenance services to wind farm manufacturers and operators in the U.K., Europe and the U.S., operating both onshore and in complex offshore environments.