Goldwind’s 5 MW Test Wind Turbine is Connected to the Grid

Goldwind Science & Technology has completed the installation and grid connection of its GW 5S Smart Wind Turbine test unit, marking a milestone in Goldwind’s evolution of high-performance and large MW permanent magnet direct-drive (PMDD) onshore wind turbines.

The GW 5S platform has a structured design rooted in Goldwind’s PMDD turbine technology and incorporates attributes from its predecessors – most namely the GW 3S and 4S – including expandable capacity, high power generation, high reliability, intelligent control systems and grid friendliness. The baseline configuration of the GW 5S platform is the GW165-5.2MW, which is designed for wind turbine class IIIB, with annual average wind speeds of 7.5 meters per second.

“Goldwind has a methodical and calculated method to its development and release of wind turbines and other clean energy technologies,” states Goldwind’s president, Cao Zhigang. “The GW 5S wind turbine is our most powerful onshore turbine to date that takes into account global wind market requirements, customer direction, and extensive research and development – further marking it as a top-rated turbine among Goldwind’s already impressive suite of mature PMDD turbine platforms.”

The IEC wind class IIIB product, developed by Goldwind for China and international key markets, features the same platform-based, modular development of other Goldwind PMDD turbines, including a scaled rated power of 5.2 MW to 5.6 and 6.0 MW, a rotor diameter of 165 meters, and hub heights that can range from 100 meters up to 130 meters.

“Goldwind’s 5 MW turbine underscores our technological depth and ability to bring trusted products and services to our customers and their projects on a global scale,” adds Wu Kai, vice president of Goldwind and general manager of Goldwind International Holdings, a subsidiary of Goldwind Science & Technology and parent company of nine global subsidiaries.

The GW 5S made its initial debut at the 2020 China Wind Power conference. The test unit was installed in China in late July 2021 and was grid connected in mid-August. It will now undergo a series of testing and international type certifications by DNV GL.