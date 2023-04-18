Goldwind Notches 100 GW Milestone, Releases New Wind Turbine Models

Wind turbine OEM Goldwind says it recently eclipsed the 100 GW mark of global installed capacity, making it the first Chinese turbine manufacturer to reach the milestone.

Concurrently, the company launched a pair of new turbine models: the GWH221-8.X-10 and GWH24X-12.X. Goldwind says these large-megawatt-class machines help wind developers address challenges such as unstable wind resources, unpredictable grid fluctuations and increasingly scarce development sites.

The company says the new turbines are based on the strategy of providing flexible combinations of products and technologies for different scenarios to achieve improvements in the quality and efficiency of wind power assets. For example, for a wind farm with an annual average wind speed of 7m/s and a project capacity of 200,000 kW, the new product platforms can reduce the number of turbines by 20% to 40%, investment cost per kilowatt by 8% to 15%, and levelized cost of electricity throughout the life cycle by 6% to 12%.

“Standing at this new historical starting point, Goldwind will persist in sincere cooperation with all partners to further promote the high-quality development of the wind power business,” says Wu Gang, chairman of Goldwind. “We remain fully committed to undertaking the mission of advancing renewable energy and contributing to a green and low-carbon future.”

Goldwind’s business network spans 38 countries across six continents, with eight regional centers in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and the Russian-speaking part of Central Asia.

Goldwind achieved a global market share of about 15% in 2022, with newly installed capacity of 12.7 GW. The company says the 100 GW figure is equivalent to 11% of the world’s wind power installed capacity.