Goldwind Americas Touts 1 GW Turbine Milestone

Goldwind Americas, the North American subsidiary of Goldwind Science & Technology, has surpassed 1 GW of total wind turbine capacity with the delivery of more than 400 MW of wind turbines in 2020 and early 2021 – marking a new company record for sales and delivery in Canada and the U.S.

The two latest projects totaling more than 400 MW – one located in western Canada and one in Texas – feature Goldwind’s latest evolution of its permanent magnet direct-drive wind turbines (PMDD), the GW4S. The GW4S wind turbines feature a rated capacity of 4.2 MW, 136- and 155-meter rotor diameters, and a hub height of 110 meters.

“Goldwind is pleased to be expanding its install base of PMDD turbines in this market – further demonstrating differentiation through innovation, quality and performance,” says David Sale, CEO of Goldwind Americas. “Goldwind’s latest 4 MW turbines – and its future 5S series – underscores our ability to bring trusted products, services and technology to our customers and their projects.”

Goldwind currently operates in 27 countries and has installed more than 40,000 wind turbine units globally, the vast majority featuring its PMDD technology. The more than 1 GW North American turbine fleet boasted an average availability of 99%, bringing high reliability and up-time to customers.

Goldwind says its wind turbines provide cost-effective energy while creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and reducing the impact of climate change on the environment. The company’s business approach of internationalization through localization has resulted in more than 10 years of operating experience in North America. Based in Chicago, Ill., Goldwind’s affiliates have more than 100 local employees at 6 regional hub locations in three countries – Canada, the U.S. and the Republic of Panama.