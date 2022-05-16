GE Debuts Lifespan Wind Asset Management Platform

GE has launched Lifespan, a new digital product portfolio enabling customers to improve renewable asset performance and operations across their fleets. The Lifespan suite of products are fully integrated, technology agnostic, and were designed side by side with operators to drive improved operations.

Disconnected systems, siloed and inconsistent data, increasing and unpredictable costs, and parts and labor shortages create significant challenges for renewable energy operators. As owners and operators continue to grow, fueled by the energy transition, they will need to shed traditional tools and processes to increase revenue and minimize costs across their fleets.

Lifespan will help connect operators with the information and insights required to seamlessly drive action across all aspects of their organization to support rapidly growing fleets by providing real-time command and control, insights into fleet and site performance, and enabling the shift to condition-based maintenance to optimize energy production.

“With Lifespan, we took digital transformation to the next level,” says Anne McEntee, CEO of Onshore Wind Digital Services at GE. “This new platform really shows how digital solutions can help the wind industry get the best value and outcome out of the huge wind energy fleet that exists today and will keep growing over time.”

Lifespan was built through years of experience operating GE’s services fleet, to help operators understand the status of their assets and make optimum choices at every stage, from monitoring, analysis, inspection, execution to security. Lifespan was tested to run GE’s managed assets, comprising 40,000 wind turbines, consisting of 20 different wind turbine types across 8 different OEMs. It currently supports the daily work of 5,000 field technicians.

“Lifespan came to life to solve significant challenges for GE’s customers and across our service fleets,” comments Brian Case, the chief digital officer of Onshore Wind Digital Services at GE. “We designed the product to connect all aspects of the organization to drive efficient operations; deploying the latest technology to create an integrated user experience, robust data management, expanded analytics, and provide information at the fingertips of field teams and our customers. It increases transparency across all facets of an organization from the CEO/asset manager to field operations.”