GE’s Haliade-X Turbine Receives Full Type Certificate

GE Renewable Energy says its Haliade-X 12 MW prototype, one of the world’s most powerful wind turbines, has received a full type certificate from global independent certification body DNV GL.

This certification, which follows a provisional type certification announced in June, provides independent verification that GE’s turbines will operate safely, reliably and according to design specifications. It is a key step in enabling customers to obtain financing when purchasing the turbines.

The process of certifying the Haliade-X involved a series of tests on a 12 MW prototype located in Rotterdam and tests of the turbine’s 107-meter blades at the U.K.’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth and the Massachusetts Wind Technology Testing Center in Boston.

“This is a key milestone for us as it gives our customers the ability to obtain financing when purchasing the Haliade-X,” says Vincent Schellings, CTO for offshore wind at GE Renewable Energy. “Our continued goal is to provide them the technology they need to drive the global growth of offshore wind as it becomes an even more affordable and reliable source of renewable energy.”

Launched in 2018, GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind platform is helping to drive down offshore wind’s levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and is making offshore wind energy a more affordable source of renewable energy. One GE Haliade-X 12 MW offshore wind turbine can generate up to 67 GWh of gross annual energy production.