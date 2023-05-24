GE Vernova to Establish Manufacturing Assembly Line in New York

GE Vernova will invest $50 million at its Schenectady, N.Y., facility and hire approximately 200 new full-time employees, including skilled union operators, manufacturing engineers and front-line leadership, to establish a new manufacturing assembly line for its onshore wind business. The site will assemble three key components for GE Vernova’s 6.1 MW turbine.

The manufacturing assembly line will be installed in the building where GE Vernova today continues to manufacture steam turbines and generators. Completion is expected this summer, with the first set of components produced by early fall.

The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act played an important role in GE Vernova’s decision. The federal law is revitalizing the market, increasing demand for renewable energy and enabling energy security and competitiveness. New York State has also agreed to provide up to $2.5 million through Empire State Development’s Excelsior Jobs Program, which incentivizes businesses to expand or relocate to the state.

Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, says: “We’re proud to expand our American manufacturing footprint and workforce to continue building and innovating energy technology that is cleaner, by bringing wind turbine component assembly – and an estimated 200 new jobs – to New York. This state and the Capital Region are an important part of GE’s history and this investment will strengthen Schenectady’s role in driving the energy transition in the future.”

GE Vernova will assemble critical components for the 6.1-158 onshore wind turbine in Schenectady, including the machine head, hub and drivetrain, to help meet demand in the United States. The turbine is designed for low-to-medium wind speeds and is equipped with an innovative carbon two-piece blade design, offering improved logistics and increased output from hard-to-reach sites.

GE has a 130-year legacy in New York state, which is home to GE Vernova’s Gas Power and Onshore Wind businesses and the company’s Global Research Center.

GE’s $450 million investment into U.S. facilities announced earlier this year includes $11 million for Schenectady in capacity, facility maintenance and equipment and tool management.

GE Vernova has received nearly 10 GW of orders and amassed more than 4 million operating hours globally for this turbine platform.