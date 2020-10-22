GE Renewable Energy Upgrades the Haliade-X Wind Turbine

GE Renewable Energy says its Haliade-X prototype, one of the world’s most powerful wind turbines operating to date, has been optimized and is now operating at a 13 MW power output. During the following months, this prototype will undergo a series of tests to perform different types of measurements and obtain its type certificate.

The Haliade-X 13 MW, which is an upgraded version of the prototype that has been successfully operating in Rotterdam since November 2019, recently secured its provisional type certificates and set a new world record by generating 288 MWh in a single day.

This uprated 13 MW Haliade-X version will continue to feature 107-meter long blades and a 220-meter rotor and will be able to generate 4% more annual energy production (AEP) than the previous 12 MW version of the prototype.

“With three years in the making, the Haliade-X platform has proven to be a successful story,” says Vincent Schellings, CTO of offshore wind at GE Renewable Energy. “Combined with almost 5 GW of customer commitments and an international testing and R&D program, the 13 MW uprated version is a true testament of how we continue to innovate and develop our Haliade-X technology to address our customers’ needs.”

The Haliade-X 13 MW offshore wind turbine will be used in the first two phases of the U.K.’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, with a total of 190 units to be installed starting in 2023. This will mark the first installation of the world’s most powerful wind turbine in operation to date at what will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

The Haliade-X technology has also been selected as the preferred wind turbine for the 120 MW Skipjack and 1,100 MW Ocean Wind projects in the U.S.

Launched in 2018, GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind platform is helping to drive down offshore wind’s levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and is making offshore wind energy a more affordable source of renewable energy, notes the company.

Photo: The Haliade-X 12 MW prototype