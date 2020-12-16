GE Renewable Energy Receives Turbine Order from ALLETE Clean Energy

GE Renewable Energy has received a 265 MW onshore wind turbine order for ALLETE Clean Energy’s Caddo wind farm, located in Caddo County, Okla. The wind farm will utilize GE’s 2.8-127 turbines.

Construction on the project has begun, with commissioning expected in 2021. The agreement also provides for a 15-year full-service agreement.

“GE Renewable Energy is proud to continue our relationship with ALLETE Clean Energy by working together on the Caddo wind farm,” says Tim White, CEO of Onshore Wind Americas at GE Renewable Energy. “Our 2 MW platform leverages proven, reliable technology and is ideally suited for this part of the country at a time when the world needs access to clean, affordable energy.”

Caddo is the fourth wind farm GE Renewable Energy and ALLETE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ALLETE, have built together in the U.S. – upon completion they will have a combined installed base of more than 750 MW. As previously announced, Mcdonald’s will purchase 200 MW from Caddo Wind through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

GE’s 2 MW product platform has a total installed capacity of 20 GW and operates at an average of 98% availability.