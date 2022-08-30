Four ACCIONA Energia Wind Farms Reach Safety Milestones

ACCIONA Energía says it has accomplished safety milestones at four locations in North America: The EcoGrove Wind Farm in Lena, Ill., and Velva Wind Farm in Velva, N.D., reached 13 years without a recordable injury, while the Pioneer Grove Wind Farm in Cedar County, Iowa, and the Dempsey Ridge Wind Farm in Cheyenne, Okla., reached six and five years, respectively, with zero recordable injuries.

“ACCIONA Energía’s primary principle is the safety of our people and the communities in which we operate,” says Joaquin Castillo, CEO of ACCIONA Energía North America. “We are proud of our longstanding practice of bringing safe and sustainable energy from our solar and wind facilities.”

ACCIONA Energía carries out its safety and health policy through an Integrated Management System, which is certified under the international standard ISO 45001 and applied in all the countries in which the company is active.

“Safe work does not happen on its own,” states Karl Delooff, director of quality safety and environment of ACCIONA Energía in North America. “We work with high voltage electricity in the air and on the ground and there is nothing more important than ensuring that our people return home every day.”

“These milestones are a testament of the work done by our teams to embrace our safety-first culture,” add Krys Rootham, vice president of operations.

ACCIONA Energía owns and operates 10 wind farms in the United States, totaling more than 1 GW of wind capacity and the 64 MW Nevada Solar One Concentrated Solar Power facility. The company also has a portfolio of four solar plants under development that will increase the capacity of solar and wind production to more than 2 GW.