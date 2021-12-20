ENGIE, Hannon Armstrong Complete Final Renewables Project in U.S. Portfolio

ENGIE North America Inc., a renewable energy project development and management company, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., an investor in climate solutions, have operational completion of their 2.3 GW portfolio of wind and utility-scale solar projects.

The final renewable project, a 50 MW solar farm in Virginia, was commissioned and transferred into the portfolio partnership previously announced by ENGIE and Hannon Armstrong. In all, there are 13 renewable projects online – including 1.8 GW of onshore wind and 0.5 GW of utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.

The nine wind and four solar projects were constructed from late 2019 through the fall of 2021. ENGIE not only developed the complex portfolio of projects, but they will also be the operator. The projects will provide long-term property tax revenues in 15 counties across five states supporting services and growth in these largely rural American communities.

“We are delighted to commission our final project in this complex portfolio. That was an ambitious project and the team delivered– both in ENGIE and Hannon Armstrong,” says Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer at ENGIE North America. “The energy transition requires innovative, large-scale actions like this to accelerate our pace to meet the climate challenges. Our successful delivery of this world-class portfolio of renewable projects demonstrates what can be done when you have the right team and the right partners.”

ENGIE is not only focused on increasing its renewable platform in the U.S., but also on reducing the carbon intensity of other industries such as universities, cities and the transportation sector. As such, each of the 13 projects has off-take agreements with customers, where the renewable energy generated is supporting delivery of commitments to a lower carbon future.

“Achieving the final commissioning of this landmark multi-gigawatt renewable portfolio was only made possible through the incredible collaboration and best-in-class execution of our valued partners at ENGIE,” says Susan Nickey, Hannon Armstrong’s chief client officer. “We share a common mission to accelerate the rapid adoption of climate solutions, and we believe this portfolio of projects is a model example of what can and must be done at scale to meet our country’s ambitious decarbonization goals with clean and reliable energy.”