ENERCON Selects Plataine’s AI-Based Solution to Streamline Manufacturing

ENERCON, a wind turbine manufacturer, has deployed Plataine’s AI-based optimization solution to automate and simplify cutting and kitting operations and to increase material yield while maintaining product quality in its rotor blade manufacturing facility in Viana do Castello, Portugal.

Plataine, a provider of industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing, was selected due to its expertise and proven track record in rotor blade manufacturing processes, as well as its global recognition as a provider of industrial IoT and AI-based solutions for smart factories.

“There is a rising demand for renewable energy. As rotor blade manufacturing involves complex kitting and packaging processes, significant opportunities for further optimization and material savings are created,” says Aver Ben-Bassat, president and CEO of Plataine. “We are excited to work with ENERCON and partner with them to push the productivity envelope while maximizing production efficiency.”

Plataine’s solution delivers a range of benefits for ENERCON by easily integrating with ENERCON’s existing IT systems, allowing them to automatically gather all required information from systems and operators, bringing engineering files and work orders onto one single platform. The result is a significant increase in material utilization, alongside maximized production efficiencies and elimination of quality defects affecting time-to-market, rework and scrap.

Plataine’s software analyzes pending work orders, on-hand inventory, the latest design files and operational constraints to create optimized cut plans. Automated record-keeping and reporting eliminate manual paperwork, allowing complete traceability of the digital thread from raw material to end-product and reduced risk of human error.

Photo: Plataine’s Wind Blades web page