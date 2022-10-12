Enel Opens Training Space for Wind Turbine Workforce Development

Enel North America, which already has a $3 billion wind portfolio and a key regional office in Oklahoma City, is expanding its presence to include a new office and training space in the city.

Enel has started construction on its 13th wind farm in Oklahoma, the Seven Cowboy wind project in Kiowa and Washita counties. As the company works to develop even more projects, it is also developing Oklahoma’s clean energy workforce. The new office space will include classrooms and state-of-the art simulation facilities for working inside wind turbines.

Courses will include topics like safety, professional development, working at heights, ladder rescues, turbine repair and troubleshooting. Trainees will learn in multiple settings including classroom discussion, hands-on simulation and virtual reality. Oklahoma’s wind workers will simulate the experience of climbing and maintaining a wind turbine with trainings held year-round.