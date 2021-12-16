Emerson Focuses on Wind Power Technologies with Mita-Teknik Acquisition

Emerson has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Founded in 1969, Mita-Teknik is a control automation business for wind power generation, equipping wind turbines and wind farms with various technologies.

“Mita-Teknik advances Emerson’s environmental sustainability framework – furthering our greening by initiatives – by supporting our customers’ transitions toward lower carbon using Emerson’s advanced products, expertise and solutions,” states Mike Train, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer for Emerson.

Mita-Teknik’s proprietary controls manage wind turbine operation to maximize energy production, while their control software optimizes wind farm output to provide the lowest-cost source of energy. In addition to Mita-Teknik’s full portfolio of OEM technologies, they serve the aftermarket segment by offering retrofit solutions that extend turbine operational life and increase annual energy production.

“Digitalization is critical for the renewable industry sector as power generators increasingly seek improved visibility and maintainability of their systems,” says Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Our world-class power generation capabilities, now amplified by Mita-Teknik’s renewable expertise and technologies, will help power customers accelerate their digital transformation journey to smarter, more sustainable operations.”

Mita-Teknik has expertise in control design of over 400 wind turbine models and an installed base of more than 60,000 systems worldwide.

“We are proud to be joining Emerson, a company with global reach and proven track record of success in delivering sustainable solutions,” comments Jesper Andersen, chairman of the board of Mita-Teknik. “We are excited to pair our wind energy market presence with Emerson’s reputation and reach to expand our ability to serve customers in the global, emerging retrofit market.”