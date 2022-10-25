EDP Renewables Celebrates 15 Years of Production at Lone Star Wind Farm

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a renewable energy developer and operator in North America, is commemorating the 15-year anniversary of operations at the Lone Star I Wind Farm, located in Shackelford County, Texas.

Lone Star Wind comprises two 200 MW phases, totaling 400 MW of installed capacity, and also spans into Callahan County.

The project represents an estimated capital investment of approximately $880 million and generates enough energy to power the equivalent of 86,000 average Texas homes each year.

Lone Star created nearly 600 full-time jobs during construction and currently employs 47 permanent team members who operate and maintain the wind farm. The wind farm’s development has also contributed an estimated $62 million worth of economic growth within 50 miles of the project.

“Renewable energy has come a long way in 15 years, and we are proud of Lone Star Wind Farm’s longevity and successful operations,” says Cory Baldock, operations manager of Lone Star Wind Farm. “On this 15th-anniversary celebration, EDP Renewables honors our partnership with the area residents and shares our commitment to provide clean, cost-effective energy for years to come.”

EDP Renewables North America is a renewable energy leader in the Lone Star State, operating 1,089 MW of operational capacity. In addition to the two phases of the Lone Star Wind Farm, EDPR NA also operates two phases of the Los Mirasoles Wind Farm in Hidalgo and Starr Counties, Reloj del Sol Wind Farm in Zapata County, and Wildcat Creek Wind Farm in Cooke County.