Cordelio Power Orders V150 Wind Turbines for Illinois Project

Vestas has received a 171 MW order from Cordelio Power to power the Moraine Sands wind project in Illinois.

The order consists of 38 V150-4.5 MW turbines. This project is an expansion of the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind farm, commissioned in November 2021, which consists of 43 V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 operating mode.

“Building off the successful commissioning and operations of the Glacier Sands wind farm, Vestas is thrilled to partner once again with Cordelio on the Moraine Sands wind project to collaboratively expand Illinois’ renewable energy footprint,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

“We offer our thanks to the Vestas team, who have played an important role in our U.S. growth efforts by delivering high quality equipment to our projects in a timely, responsive way,” states Cordelio CEO John Carson.

Turbine delivery begins in the fourth quarter of 2022.