Canadian Power Utilizes Clir Renewables Platform for Okanagan Wind Portfolio

Clir Renewables, a market intelligence platform for wind and solar, has been retained as the data analysis and optimization service for the Okanagan Wind portfolio following Canadian Power’s purchase of the sites from InstarAGF Asset Management.

Comprising Pennask Wind Farm and Shinish Creek Wind Farm, Okanagan Wind has a combined capacity of 30 MW.

Prior to their 2021 sale to Canadian Power, the sites became operational in 2017. Making up two of only seven grid-scale wind farms in the province, the farms were developed in partnership with a local indigenous group who continue to benefit today through community funding and access to jobs.

Clir Renewables developed their data management, software-as-a-service platform alongside the original owner, as a foundational client. Their work to date on the Okanagan Wind portfolio includes upgrade validations, met mast configuration and icing studies, and accounting for challenging meteorological conditions attributable to the sites’ mountainous geography.

Following the sale in 2021, Clir was retained by the new owner, Canadian Power, to provide continued support with analytics, reporting and upgrade validation. Clir software empowers owners and asset managers to analyze and optimize their assets using a suite of tools based on proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms.

These tools have been trained using the company’s extensive dataset from over 200 GW of assets from different OEMs, technologies, regions and ages. This allows users to quickly detect site-specific issues and understand performance in relation to the wider industry.

“Collaborating with Canadian Power from the start of their tenure at Okanagan Wind has been brilliant,” says Oscar Radevsky, project engineer at Clir Renewables. “After inheriting our services in the sale, we worked to help them understand the power of our offering and its benefit to the business.”

“I have been consistently impressed by the value Clir Portfolio is able to add to our projects,” states Steven Gwatkin, Okanagan Wind’s operations manager. “It gives us a crystal-clear picture of all our data in one place, allows us to dig into performance issues, and makes it easy to do monthly and quarterly reporting. We look forward to working with Clir as Canadian Power continues to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector.”