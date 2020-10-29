bp Wind Energy Selects Technical Asset Management Platform Provider

Power Factors LLC, an independent software and services provider for renewable energy, says bp Wind Energy has selected Power Factors to provide the technical asset management platform for its renewable assets.

“As a player in renewable energy asset management software, we could not be happier to be partnering with bp, one of the world’s largest companies, which is investing in a renewable future,” says Gary Meyers, CEO of Power Factors. “We’re looking forward to the rapid deployment of our platform and near-term achievement of bp’s digital transformation objectives.”

bp Wind Energy is deploying the Power Factors Drive Plus solution to its portfolio of wind assets, totaling more than 1600 MW across nine sites in Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Pennsylvania and South Dakota – and an interest in a separate wind facility in Hawaii.

A software solution for clean energy asset management and O&M, the Power Factors Drive Plus platform closes the loop between asset performance data and issue resolution by linking operational events to work orders, inventory and contracts for smarter dispatch, repair and reporting.

Photo: Power Factors’s landing page