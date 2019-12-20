Blade Services Firm WindCom Has New Ownership

Investment holding company Hansplace has acquired Wind Composites Service Co. LLC (WindCom), a provider of wind blade services, from Brazil-based Tecsis.

WindCom was founded in 2006 to provide on-site blade services for all types and manufacturers. WindCom focuses on innovation to provide quality blade services and best-in-class customer service. With the capture of repair data over the past 13 years, WindCom is positioned to take advantage and transform its leadership role for blade life cycle management.

“I see this ownership change as a great opportunity to investigate ways to grow the company and provide better value for our customers,” says Gary Kanaby, general manager. “The sky is the limit with the growing market.”

Hansplace focuses on investments in renewable energy. The firm is keeping WindCom’s present management in place as ownership transitions.