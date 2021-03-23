BayWa Upgrades to Latest OneView Asset Management Solution

BayWa r.e. Wind LLC, a developer, owner and operator of wind parks across the U.S., has upgraded its system to the latest generation of OneView, an independent solution for renewable asset management, while adding its newest project Amadeus, located in Texas, to its portfolio.

Developed by SCADA International, a company that specializes in the SCADA value chain, the OneView solution collects data and presents it, including precise calculations of down time, lost production and availability across energy sources. The system is flexible and can be scaled and adapted as needed, and cybersecurity is a central and integrated part of the solution’s design. SCADA International has completed more than 3,000 installations of SCADA solutions at companies within the renewable energy field.

“The OneView solution can deliver the correct data in the right format – which is a key parameter in the work of optimizing the performance of our wind parks,” says Jörg Beland, vice president of operations at BayWa. “The upgraded version of OneView has several modules that ensure data of high quality across our diverse fleet of wind turbine generators. It is very important to us that the system can be scaled and constantly developed so we have a flexible and future-proof solution that matches our new projects.”

