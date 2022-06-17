Babcock Acquires Renewable Concepts’ Assets to Augment Wind Support Services

A subsidiary of Babcock Power Renewables LLC has entered into a conclusive agreement to purchase substantially all of the assets of Renewable Concepts Inc. (RCI), a provider of maintenance and service solutions for the U.S. wind power industry, and its R. Tinsley Projects Inc. affiliate.

“This acquisition aligns with our core commitment to meet the needs of our customers across a broad spectrum of market segments,” says Michael LeClair, BPI’s president and CEO. “We provide solutions that support global energy, and RCI is the ideal partner to help us continue this growth. RCI’s wind turbine expertise will be a strong addition to our existing portfolio and supports our strategic vision to serve the growing global demand for safe, reliable and clean energy.”

RCI, founded in 2008 by CEO Rob Tinsley, offers engineering and technical wind mechanical solutions, including maintenance, engineering, construction and repair services for wind turbines. “Renewable Concepts is well-known for timely and quality solutions it provides to the wind industry,” comments Tinsley. “Going forward, Babcock Power, a company also known for its integrity throughout the energy industry, will provide high-quality solutions and top-notch customer service to users of wind power generation services.”