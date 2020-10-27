Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority Accepts DeTect’s HARRIER ADLS

DeTect Inc. says Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority has accepted its HARRIER aircraft detection lighting system (ADLS) for use on Australian wind farms.

DeTect developed its ADLS in 2008 in response to the Dark Sky Initiative to reduce light pollution for projects with aviation obstruction lighting such as wind farms, high voltage transmission lines and communication towers. DeTect’s ADLS delivers reliable, continuous 360-degree radar surveillance of the airspace around sites automatically activating obstruction lighting only when aircraft are detected at a defined outer perimeter. The HARRIER ADLS is compatible with all turbines, communication networks and lighting systems.

“DeTect’s HARRIER ADLS is one of the most cost-effective systems on the market and includes multiple internal fail-safes, long-range detection and tracking, and specialized algorithms to minimize light pollution while ensuring safe aviation operations,” says Jesse Lewis, vice president of DeTect Americas. “We are delighted by this approval and look forward to working on projects in Australia”.

DeTect is a fully integrated radar company with radar research, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Florida and Alberta, and offices in California, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, England and China. The company specializes in applied remote sensing technologies for small radar cross-section targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones and birds. Since 2003, DeTect has manufactured and commissioned over 400 advanced systems in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Europe, Africa and Asia.