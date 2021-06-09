Audubon Companies Expands Offerings with New Crane & Heavy Lift Business Line

Audubon Companies, a global provider of engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication and technical services, has expanded its field services capabilities to include a new business line, Crane & Heavy Lift Services.

The new division, operated by affiliate company Audubon Field Solutions, aims to provide safe, efficient heavy-lift solutions tailored to each client’s unique parameters and objectives through the integration of engineering, project management, construction and technical support.

“This expansion of services clearly supports our growth and diversification strategies,” says David Robison, president of Audubon Field Solutions. “We look forward to leveraging our track record of safe and professional project execution in this service line, meeting our clients’ needs for integrated field services in the wind and other renewable energy, power generation and transmission, civil construction, telecommunication, and traditional energy markets.”

In support of this initiative, Audubon Companies also added two key positions to ensure strategic focus and further strengthen relationships with new and existing customers. The company says the appointments will play a crucial role in supporting its rapidly expanding client portfolio.

Brandon Caddell has been appointed to the role of director of crane operations. Caddell has more than 10 years of experience in supervisory, heavy equipment management, logistics and construction. In this role, Caddell will be responsible for overseeing the crane and heavy lift operations with an emphasis on continued expansion, growth and long-term strategy.

Hayden Hawkins has been promoted to the role of director of strategic development. Hawkins will be responsible for further developing the company’s national footprint.

Available for North and South American projects and operations, Audubon Companies says its new crane and heavy lift division allows it to continue helping clients meet the evolving needs of their market, industry and stakeholders with ensured safety and repeatable success.