ALL Adds Manitowoc Crane, Accessory Package to Company Offerings

The ALL Family of Companies, a privately held crane rental and sales operation, is adding a new package from Manitowoc, a provider of lifting equipment for the global construction industry, that includes five new crawler cranes and an assortment of jibs, boom attachments and other attachments to bolster service among targeted customer markets.

Crawlers in the package include two Manitowoc 14000 series 3 and three MLC300 VPC series 3. The attachments consist of two MLC650 VPC wide boom attachments and one each of 14000 luffing jib, 999 luffing jib, MLC300 VPC wide boom attachment, MLC300 VPC-MAX attachment and MLC650 VPC-MAX attachment.

Rick Mikut, crawler crane division manager at ALL Crane’s, worked with Manitowoc on upgrades to the 220-ton capacity 14000 series 3, recommending adjustments that improved the cab and added counterweights to increase its load chart when the boom is extended.

“In wind energy construction and repair…the ability to operate safely even in an extra five miles per hour gives you an edge when you’re working up that high,” says Mikut.

The investment also reflects the continued popularity of MLC300 VPC, adding three new units to the fleet. The various attachments included in the purchase provide additional options to customers, adding the flexibility to further customize equipment depending on the application.

Delivery will occur throughout the year – with distribution across ALL’s 33-branch national footprint.