AES Corp. Places Order for 48 Wind Turbines from Vestas

Vestas has received a 216 MW order for wind turbines from The AES Corp. to power the Chevelon Butte Wind Farm Phase 2 in Arizona. The order consists of 48 V150-4.5 MW turbines. This project is the second and final phase of the collective Chevelon Butte Wind Farm. Chevelon Butte I is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2023.

The order includes supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

“Located on one of the oldest working cattle ranches in Arizona, the Chevelon Butte Wind Farm is a great example of how the renewable energy and ranching industries can coexist and collaborate to ensure long-term economic stability,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America. “We are thrilled to meet AES’ turbine needs for this project and expand Vestas’s industry-leading 4 MW technology footprint in the USA.”

Turbine delivery begins in the third quarter of 2023 with commissioning scheduled for early 2024.