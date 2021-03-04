ZX Lidars Appoints White to Direct Lidar Tech

ZX Lidars, a provider of lidar products for wind energy and meteorological applications, has appointed Dr. Steven White as director of turbine-mounted lidar as the company scales in market sectors including wind turbine integrated lidar-assisted control and non-integrated lidar for wind turbine and wind farm optimization.

Lidar technology, which displaces the use of met masts for wind resource assessment onshore and offshore, provides look-ahead wind characteristics to validate, monitor and optimize wind turbine performance on both existing and new turbines for the purpose of increased energy output and lifetime extension.

“I look forward to closing that gap through customer-focused improvements in operational wind resource understanding and turbine performance, validation, lifetime operations and control,” says White.

Recent turbine lidar announcements from the company include:

-The 105 MW Högaliden Wind Farm featuring Vestas V150-4.2 MW turbines which include nacelle-based ZX wind lidars on each turbine

-Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy approval of ZX for power performance testing of wind turbines

Photo: Steven White