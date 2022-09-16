XCMG All-Terrain Crane Passes First Lifting Test of 173-Ton Weight

XCA2600, a large tonnage all-terrain crane developed by XCMG, has successfully completed the first test to lift a 173-ton weight. The XCA2600 is equipped with three core technologies: high-performance flexible boom, super-lifting and independent suspension. As well as hoisting a weight of 173 tons, the XCA2600 can reach a lifting height of 160 meters, which is 20% higher than products of the same class and covers 90% of wind turbine installations across China.

In addition, the model is also the world’s first crane to be equipped with a 10-axle chassis, and it can be interchanged with the XCC2600, a large tonnage telescopic boom crawler crane. The XCA2600 body is 50 centimeters shorter than the industry average, while the minimum ground clearance is 200 millimeters higher, allowing for better operational flexibility.

In terms of super-lifting and tensioning, the newly developed XCA2600 boom features active control and hoisting risk prediction technologies to ensure quick and safe operation. Its 3.5-meter-wide chassis, in conjunction with the patented independent suspension system and live axle, ensures the stability of the vehicle.

In addition to functionality and performance capabilities, the new model is more efficient for major wind turbine installation projects by tailoring to the specific needs of various construction environments and scenarios.

“It can be difficult for large cranes to successfully strike a balance between achieving great lifting capability and traveling around conveniently, especially for those that need to install wind turbines at a height of 160 meters,” says Shan Zenghai, chief engineer of XCMG Crane. “To achieve this requires technological innovation and a dedication to customers and their height, accessibility and safety needs.”