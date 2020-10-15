Waves Group Starts Construction on the Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Waves Group, an independent marine consultant, has begun construction on the world’s largest offshore wind farm – Dogger Bank. The wind farm is being developed in three phases known as Dogger Bank A, B and C.

The company is providing marine warranty surveyor services for Dogger Bank A, which involves the installation of foundations, infield cables, WTG, export cables and one offshore substation and the foundation for Dogger Bank B. Associated operations include loadouts, installations and pulling in cables to both foundations and substations. The contract commenced in August and will continue through to the WTG installation phase in 2023

Located 130 km off the east coast of the U.K., each phase will have an installed generation capacity of up to 1.2 GW, providing a combined installed capacity of up to 3.6 GW.

The project is a 50/50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor.